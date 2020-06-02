Previous
Next
High and Dry by onewing
Photo 2666

High and Dry

I am going to post black and white photos for a few days and I just loved how the light caught this boat on the beach.

Now that restrictions have eased in Australia we are able to have friends here again and tonight we are having two friends here for dinner. They both live alone and it will be lovely to be able to catch up again. One of them is having a birthday, so we will have a little celebration for her. The other one has a birthday later this month and it will be an early celebration for him too.

After yesterday's mild start to winter, today has only reached 13 degrees c and it is freezing. Hopefully it will warm up again soon even though it is now winter.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful serene image. Enjoy your dinner with friends. :-)
June 2nd, 2020  
Wylie ace
nice light indeed, good to be able to see friends - just keep your distance:)
June 2nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
I love this! Beethoven's pastoral symphony would go so well with this scene! fav
June 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise