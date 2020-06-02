High and Dry

I am going to post black and white photos for a few days and I just loved how the light caught this boat on the beach.



Now that restrictions have eased in Australia we are able to have friends here again and tonight we are having two friends here for dinner. They both live alone and it will be lovely to be able to catch up again. One of them is having a birthday, so we will have a little celebration for her. The other one has a birthday later this month and it will be an early celebration for him too.



After yesterday's mild start to winter, today has only reached 13 degrees c and it is freezing. Hopefully it will warm up again soon even though it is now winter.