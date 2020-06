My Favourite Tree Again

I am posting a bit late tonight because I have spent most of the day editing really old photos of my parents, grandparents, great grandparents and my sister and myself when we were kids. I am going to put them all in a photo book when I have finished. It is quite a job.



I am posting photos in black and white for a few days and I can't do black and white without including my favourite dead mangrove tree in the ocean. I think it looks quite nice in monochrome.