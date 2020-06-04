In Need of Repair

Thanks so much for all your comments and favs for yesterday's photo of my favourite tree. I will try and reply later this evening.



I am rather late posting tonight because I have spent most of the day scanning and editing old photos of myself when young, parents and grandparents etc because I am going to put them in a photobook when I have finished. It is quite a job and I am rather cross-eyed tonight after looking at a computer screen all day.



This rather dilapidated garage belongs to a shack on the waterfront. Most of the shacks have been sold and large houses built on the blocks of land but this little shack is staying put for now. I suspect when the owner does sell he will receive quite a lot of money for it even though it will be knocked over to be replaced with yet another huge waterfront property. I think originally this garage would have been used for housing a boat rather than a car though. I do like the textures and it has such character.



