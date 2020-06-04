Previous
Next
In Need of Repair by onewing
Photo 2668

In Need of Repair

Thanks so much for all your comments and favs for yesterday's photo of my favourite tree. I will try and reply later this evening.

I am rather late posting tonight because I have spent most of the day scanning and editing old photos of myself when young, parents and grandparents etc because I am going to put them in a photobook when I have finished. It is quite a job and I am rather cross-eyed tonight after looking at a computer screen all day.

This rather dilapidated garage belongs to a shack on the waterfront. Most of the shacks have been sold and large houses built on the blocks of land but this little shack is staying put for now. I suspect when the owner does sell he will receive quite a lot of money for it even though it will be knocked over to be replaced with yet another huge waterfront property. I think originally this garage would have been used for housing a boat rather than a car though. I do like the textures and it has such character.

4th June 2020 4th Jun 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
It has been well-patched up over the years, hasn't it.

We're in the process of sorting, scanning and commenting on all our old photos too. It's a long process. I feel for you.
June 4th, 2020  
Annie D ace
love the tones and texture
June 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise