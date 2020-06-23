Sid, Dolly and Daisy

I am a bit late posting tonight because we have both had a day of medical appointments. Mine was just a telephone consultation but David had pain in his leg again and worried it was another DVT. His doctor gave him a clot busting injection this morning and then he had to have an ultrasound. Hopefully it has dissolved what could have been a clot. We will have to wait and see the results of the ultrasound before we know for sure though.



Thanks so much for your comments and favs on yesterday's camel train photo.



Following on from that photo, here is a triptych taken just after their last camel ride and they are sitting very patiently for their saddles and blankets etc to be removed before they headed for home.



The camels are all very friendly, especially these three. The one in the middle is very pale compared to the others. I hadn't realized before just how the colours differ between each camel.



Apparently, according to the owners Dolly is a racing camel. Luckily she didn't race off across the dunes with a passenger onboard.



