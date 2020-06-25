Previous
Daisy Close Up by onewing
Photo 2689

Daisy Close Up

A couple of days ago I posted a triptych of three camels, Sid, Dolly and Daisy and yesterday a close up of Sid. Today I am posting a close up of Daisy. I did intend taking a close up of Dolly too, but as soon as her saddle and blanket was removed she was off on the dunes eating the grass that grows in the sand. The owner said she was a 'racer' and she certainly raced off to eat the grass. Maybe next time I see her I will be able to get a close up shot of her, but I reckon I will have to be quick.

I am feeling much better today. I have had another lazy day and have felt so tired but slowly coming round again. I am sure I will feel better when I have had a top up of B12 and iron injections next week. I may even be able to race Dolly then too, ha ha.

25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dianne
Daisy is lovely!
June 25th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
I love Daisy's curls! Glad you're feeling a bit better today.
June 25th, 2020  
Monique ace
Very nice portrait; I wonder what that white thingy is up her nose...
June 25th, 2020  
Ethel ace
A beautiful camel. No wonder you chose her for a portrait. In my hand spinning days, I have used camel hair. It is very soft and silky, but as I remember it there is no elasticity. It either needed to be plied with sheep’s wool or used double strand to knit - 1 thread camel and one of sheep.
June 25th, 2020  
