Daisy Close Up

A couple of days ago I posted a triptych of three camels, Sid, Dolly and Daisy and yesterday a close up of Sid. Today I am posting a close up of Daisy. I did intend taking a close up of Dolly too, but as soon as her saddle and blanket was removed she was off on the dunes eating the grass that grows in the sand. The owner said she was a 'racer' and she certainly raced off to eat the grass. Maybe next time I see her I will be able to get a close up shot of her, but I reckon I will have to be quick.



I am feeling much better today. I have had another lazy day and have felt so tired but slowly coming round again. I am sure I will feel better when I have had a top up of B12 and iron injections next week. I may even be able to race Dolly then too, ha ha.



