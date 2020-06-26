Sign up
Photo 2690
Nude Camels Going Home
Here is the last of my camel photos for now. Once the camels were stripped of their saddles and blankets etc one of the owners walked them home across the dunes to Oakfield Ranch where they live.
Still a bit absent at the moment, I feel so tired again today. Think I may have a snooze for an hour before I get dinner ready. Will catch up with your photos later this evening.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
camel
,
dunes
