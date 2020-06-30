Multiplication

I thought I would create a multiplication of toilet rolls because panic buyers are starting to empty the shelves again in the supermarket. Now I have made more toilet rolls in a photo all I need now is a 3D printer to turn it into reality, ha ha.



Why people have started panic buying again I have no idea. Let's get this into perspective. I know there has been a spike in new cases with 75 new community transmitted cases in Victoria in the last 24 hours. That occurred because restrictions were eased and some people just couldn't be sensible and keep their distance or stay at home when they had symptoms.



Also 3 new cases in South Australia and 5 new cases in New South Wales, all due to returned travellers from overseas who are in quarantine. So altogether we have 83 new cases in the whole of Australia. Compared to the rest of the world I don't think we are doing too badly.



Australia has a population of 26 million people and a land mass of 7.692 million square kilometres why on earth do people have to panic buy toilet rolls.

