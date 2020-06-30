Previous
Multiplication by onewing
Photo 2694

Multiplication

I thought I would create a multiplication of toilet rolls because panic buyers are starting to empty the shelves again in the supermarket. Now I have made more toilet rolls in a photo all I need now is a 3D printer to turn it into reality, ha ha.

Why people have started panic buying again I have no idea. Let's get this into perspective. I know there has been a spike in new cases with 75 new community transmitted cases in Victoria in the last 24 hours. That occurred because restrictions were eased and some people just couldn't be sensible and keep their distance or stay at home when they had symptoms.

Also 3 new cases in South Australia and 5 new cases in New South Wales, all due to returned travellers from overseas who are in quarantine. So altogether we have 83 new cases in the whole of Australia. Compared to the rest of the world I don't think we are doing too badly.

Australia has a population of 26 million people and a land mass of 7.692 million square kilometres why on earth do people have to panic buy toilet rolls.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
738% complete



Photo Details

CC Folk ace
I like the colors in this creation!
I don't get it either! Today was the first day in 5 month that I actually saw a few rolls of paper towels and toilet paper on the shelf at my local market. We didn't need either but I was so excited to see it available again, I bought a package of my favorite brand of each...just for fun! :)
June 30th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
I never understood the first toilet roll crisis, never mind a second! Fun image though. :-)
June 30th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a great fun image, and crazy story. We never had as much panic buying and always seemed to have some rolls to buy somewhere. Your country is doing exceptionally well.
June 30th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I know right, so stupid that people haven't caught on that the only thing that brings on a shortage of toilet paper is panic buying it. great image, scary!
June 30th, 2020  
ChristineL ace
It's madness! You're right, people need to get this into perspective. At least you're being creative with your toilet rolls.
June 30th, 2020  
