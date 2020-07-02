Hunter River - Raymond Terrace

I am a bit late posting today because for the first time in over 3 months we have been further afield than our local bay area.



David and I along with a friend of ours had a day out at Raymond Terrace because we needed to do some shopping there and then we took a drive to Clarence Town.



We had lunch in the pub at Raymond Terrace overlooking this river and as you can see it has been a really mild winters day. I think the temperature reached about 23 degrees c.



Raymond Terrace is about 40 km from where we live and it was so nice to see somewhere different for a change after so long in isolation.