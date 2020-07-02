Sign up
Hunter River - Raymond Terrace
I am a bit late posting today because for the first time in over 3 months we have been further afield than our local bay area.
David and I along with a friend of ours had a day out at Raymond Terrace because we needed to do some shopping there and then we took a drive to Clarence Town.
We had lunch in the pub at Raymond Terrace overlooking this river and as you can see it has been a really mild winters day. I think the temperature reached about 23 degrees c.
Raymond Terrace is about 40 km from where we live and it was so nice to see somewhere different for a change after so long in isolation.
Casablanca
ace
Looks beautiful! Gorgeous sky and lovely to be somewhere different for a change, eh?
July 2nd, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
aaahhh... what a peaceful day!
July 2nd, 2020
Lesley
ace
So still, so beautiful.
July 2nd, 2020
Wylie
ace
Looks very peaceful
July 2nd, 2020
