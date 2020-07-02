Previous
Next
Hunter River - Raymond Terrace by onewing
Photo 2696

Hunter River - Raymond Terrace

I am a bit late posting today because for the first time in over 3 months we have been further afield than our local bay area.

David and I along with a friend of ours had a day out at Raymond Terrace because we needed to do some shopping there and then we took a drive to Clarence Town.

We had lunch in the pub at Raymond Terrace overlooking this river and as you can see it has been a really mild winters day. I think the temperature reached about 23 degrees c.

Raymond Terrace is about 40 km from where we live and it was so nice to see somewhere different for a change after so long in isolation.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
738% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Looks beautiful! Gorgeous sky and lovely to be somewhere different for a change, eh?
July 2nd, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
aaahhh... what a peaceful day!
July 2nd, 2020  
Lesley ace
So still, so beautiful.
July 2nd, 2020  
Wylie ace
Looks very peaceful
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise