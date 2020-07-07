Previous
Lockdown Haircut by onewing
Photo 2701

Lockdown Haircut

@casablanca gave me the idea for this photo when she posted photos of her family before and after haircuts. Hope it makes you smile.

I was smiling when I created these shots, at least until I stuck one of the toothpicks into the lemon and lemon juice squirted in my eye. ha ha

7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Margo ace
clever thinking Babs
July 7th, 2020  
Judith ❤️🙏 ace
Haha 😂 brilliant
July 7th, 2020  
Netkonnexion ace
Love, really fun... er... that reminds me...
July 7th, 2020  
