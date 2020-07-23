Previous
Reflections by onewing
I love the reflections of the fire hose and masts in the water at the marina. It makes an interesting abstract.
Babs

I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Issi Bannerman ace
You're right! Very interesting. Nicely seen and captured.
July 23rd, 2020  
Diana ace
Amazing clear reflections.
July 23rd, 2020  
Rob Z ace
That's very cool Babs!
July 23rd, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
great how you have framed it too with the rocks and the edging which also makes a great reflection.
July 23rd, 2020  
