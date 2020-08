Thoughts For the Day

Whenever I see words of wisdom in gift shops or on market stalls I try to take a sneaky photo of them and over the years I have found quite a few. Occasionally I have posted some on 365, but a few days ago when I was sorting through my photo folders I came across some I haven't posted before, so I thought I would put them in a collage and share them over the next couple of days. Hope they make you smile.