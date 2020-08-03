Previous
Next
Help! by onewing
Photo 2728

Help!

A couple of days ago while I was chopping capsicum I came up with the idea of this photo.

Only one capsicum was seriously mutilated in the making of this photo.
3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How wonderful to start the day laughing, fabulous idea and shot Babs :-)
August 3rd, 2020  
julia ace
Fantastic.. great teeth..well executed
August 3rd, 2020  
MaureenPP ace
So funny!! And very creative
August 3rd, 2020  
Ulrika ace
Awesome fun I need to try this
August 3rd, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Haha what fun! Fav
August 3rd, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... He has a big mouth and some problem teeth there! ;-)
August 3rd, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Poor thing, he looks horrified!
August 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise