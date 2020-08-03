Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2728
Help!
A couple of days ago while I was chopping capsicum I came up with the idea of this photo.
Only one capsicum was seriously mutilated in the making of this photo.
3rd August 2020
3rd Aug 20
7
7
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3142
photos
273
followers
143
following
747% complete
View this month »
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
How wonderful to start the day laughing, fabulous idea and shot Babs :-)
August 3rd, 2020
julia
ace
Fantastic.. great teeth..well executed
August 3rd, 2020
MaureenPP
ace
So funny!! And very creative
August 3rd, 2020
Ulrika
ace
Awesome fun I need to try this
August 3rd, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Haha what fun! Fav
August 3rd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Ha ha ... He has a big mouth and some problem teeth there! ;-)
August 3rd, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Poor thing, he looks horrified!
August 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close