Lemon and Lime - A Stitch in Time

Thanks for your lovely birthday wishes yesterday. I had a great birthday, we went for dinner at a friends house. It is so nice to have good friends at this time. Luckily we have managed to keep in touch all the way since the beginning of lockdown in March and have kept an eye on each other too, helping out where we could. We weren't game to go out to a restaurant at the moment since our recent increase in Covid cases, but were able to have a lovely evening with just the four of us together.



I had the idea for this photo a while ago and although it hasn't turned out quite how I intended I thought I would still post it.



It was quite a challenge stitching the lemon and lime together and a very sticky job too. ha ha.



After my absence yesterday, I will try and catch up with your photos this evening.