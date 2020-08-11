Previous
Hazardous Surf Conditions by onewing
Hazardous Surf Conditions

The weather forecast for yesterday said hazardous surf conditions, they weren't kidding, it was wet and wild. Luckily there weren't any surfers attempting to ride these waves.

Much calmer today though and the sun is shining. .
Sally Ings ace
Looks rather rough out there
August 11th, 2020  
