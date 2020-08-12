Previous
Next
Much Calmer Today by onewing
Photo 2737

Much Calmer Today

Following on from yesterday's hazardous surf photo today looks much calmer.

This photo is taken at exactly the same place as yesterday's shot but I didn't get blown off the beach in the wind today.

12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I love that deeper note of colour just under the coming wave! Often tried to get this!
August 12th, 2020  
Ingrid
Still a very cool picture with that wave!
August 12th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful scene. It’s nice to have good weather back again.
August 12th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Nice capture of the waves
August 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise