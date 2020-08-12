Sign up
Photo 2737
Much Calmer Today
Following on from yesterday's hazardous surf photo today looks much calmer.
This photo is taken at exactly the same place as yesterday's shot but I didn't get blown off the beach in the wind today.
12th August 2020
12th Aug 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
beach
,
ocean
,
waves
Maggiemae
ace
I love that deeper note of colour just under the coming wave! Often tried to get this!
August 12th, 2020
Ingrid
Still a very cool picture with that wave!
August 12th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful scene. It’s nice to have good weather back again.
August 12th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Nice capture of the waves
August 12th, 2020
