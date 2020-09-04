Previous
Next
The New Abode by onewing
Photo 2760

The New Abode

A couple of weeks ago I posted a photo called 'Apprentice Street Artist' and the character looked really sad.

http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-08-18

so I had him towed away to pastures new.

http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-08-19

This is where I moved him to and as you can see he now has a smile on his face.

Sand, ocean, camels, beach, dunes and sunshine, who could ask for a better location to live. I am sure he will settle in really quick. ha ha
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
756% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise