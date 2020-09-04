Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2760
The New Abode
A couple of weeks ago I posted a photo called 'Apprentice Street Artist' and the character looked really sad.
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-08-18
so I had him towed away to pastures new.
http://365project.org/onewing/365/2020-08-19
This is where I moved him to and as you can see he now has a smile on his face.
Sand, ocean, camels, beach, dunes and sunshine, who could ask for a better location to live. I am sure he will settle in really quick. ha ha
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3174
photos
269
followers
141
following
756% complete
View this month »
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
2760
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
beach
,
ocean
,
street art
,
camels
,
dunes
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close