Photo 2766
The Marina
We have had rain for the last couple of days and I had a medical appointment in Nelson Bay this morning. Luckily the rain held off while I was out so I didn't get wet.
You can see a little bit of blue in the sky so hopefully the rain has passed us by again now.
10th September 2020
10th Sep 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
boats
,
clouds
,
marina
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely image of the boats sitting ready to go out when the weather improves!
September 10th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
such fantastic clouds!
September 10th, 2020
