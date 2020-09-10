Previous
The Marina by onewing
The Marina

We have had rain for the last couple of days and I had a medical appointment in Nelson Bay this morning. Luckily the rain held off while I was out so I didn't get wet.

You can see a little bit of blue in the sky so hopefully the rain has passed us by again now.
Babs

ace
@onewing
My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely image of the boats sitting ready to go out when the weather improves!
September 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
such fantastic clouds!
September 10th, 2020  
