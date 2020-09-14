Previous
Chubby Stripes by onewing
Chubby Stripes

This is the last of my glass photos for now. I had fun with these.

Yesterday's photo of the skinny glass made me think of life before lockdown when we were all thin and this one makes me think of after lockdown when we have put on weight.

I am just off for a long walk on the beach so I can walk off some of the extra kilos I have put on in the last few months and maybe I will get back to look like yesterday's glass soon ha ha.

14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Taffy ace
LOL and all too true!
September 14th, 2020  
eDorre Andresen ace
Fav! Love this. And so true.
September 14th, 2020  
