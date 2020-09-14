Sign up
Photo 2770
Chubby Stripes
This is the last of my glass photos for now. I had fun with these.
Yesterday's photo of the skinny glass made me think of life before lockdown when we were all thin and this one makes me think of after lockdown when we have put on weight.
I am just off for a long walk on the beach so I can walk off some of the extra kilos I have put on in the last few months and maybe I will get back to look like yesterday's glass soon ha ha.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
2763
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
Tags
black and white
,
glass
,
stripes
Taffy
ace
LOL and all too true!
September 14th, 2020
eDorre Andresen
ace
Fav! Love this. And so true.
September 14th, 2020
