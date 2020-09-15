Previous
Next
Leave Only Footprints by onewing
Photo 2771

Leave Only Footprints

Things are starting to get busy again as lockdown is being relaxed.

This afternoon a few of us have been to a friends house for afternoon tea, something we haven't done for a while. Lovely to catch up again.

I took this photo on my walk yesterday. Haven't seen this sign before so not sure how new it is.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
759% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Martina ace
It is good to see friends again. Hopefully things will stay that way....
September 15th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Awesome sign!
September 15th, 2020  
Margo ace
Great sign
September 15th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
So glad your lockdown is easing. Ours is going the other way at the moment. We managed a small family pub lunch on Saturday which was great. Love the sign. There has been a lot of trouble here with people leaving litter. So much worse since lockdown for some strange reason.
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise