Photo 2771
Leave Only Footprints
Things are starting to get busy again as lockdown is being relaxed.
This afternoon a few of us have been to a friends house for afternoon tea, something we haven't done for a while. Lovely to catch up again.
I took this photo on my walk yesterday. Haven't seen this sign before so not sure how new it is.
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
4
2
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3185
photos
269
followers
145
following
759% complete
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
6
4
2
365
DMC-FZ100
View Info
View All
Public
View
sand
,
sign
,
beach
,
ocean
Martina
ace
It is good to see friends again. Hopefully things will stay that way....
September 15th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Awesome sign!
September 15th, 2020
Margo
ace
Great sign
September 15th, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
So glad your lockdown is easing. Ours is going the other way at the moment. We managed a small family pub lunch on Saturday which was great. Love the sign. There has been a lot of trouble here with people leaving litter. So much worse since lockdown for some strange reason.
September 15th, 2020
