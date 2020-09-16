Sign up
Photo 2772
Footprints and Ripples
No idea who the footprints belong to but I just loved how they looked in the late afternoon sunlight.
Nobody else on the beach only me and the footprints.
16th September 2020
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
sand
footprints.
eDorre Andresen
ace
Cool! Love the sand patterns!
September 16th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Lovely...cool ripples & did you follow the footsteps?
September 16th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Big feet! Nice image.
September 16th, 2020
