Arty Flower by onewing
Arty Flower

I've had a medical appointment today and only just got home, so while I am having a cuppa I will check out 365 and post my latest photo.

As you know I don't normally take photos of flowers, so I thought I would have a play with this one and make it more arty by giving it the little planet treatment. I quite like the result.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

ace
bkb in the city
Very cool
September 17th, 2020  
Margo ace
Very nice presentation
September 17th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fun edits and very effective results! Way cool
September 17th, 2020  
