Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2774
Twins
No time for photos today because we have been out for lunch with friends.
I thought I would have another go at a little planet photo from an old flower photo. Quiet pleased with the way this one has turned out too.
If anyone wants to know how to create little planets in Photoshop here is a link.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rbTE71PMYE
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3188
photos
269
followers
146
following
760% complete
View this month »
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
This is brilliant Babs, I have not tried the little planet with flowers yet. I only used the swirl effect, but this is so much more beautiful.
September 18th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
Perfect choice of processing! Everything is nicely balanced and it produces a very pleasing composition! fav
September 18th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
A very fun app, great results!
September 18th, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
I really like this Babs. I think the processing is more effective with twins!
September 18th, 2020
Ethel
ace
You started with a beautiful flower and added the zing.
September 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close