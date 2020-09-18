Previous
Twins by onewing
Photo 2774

Twins

No time for photos today because we have been out for lunch with friends.

I thought I would have another go at a little planet photo from an old flower photo. Quiet pleased with the way this one has turned out too.

If anyone wants to know how to create little planets in Photoshop here is a link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0rbTE71PMYE
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs

@onewing
Diana ace
This is brilliant Babs, I have not tried the little planet with flowers yet. I only used the swirl effect, but this is so much more beautiful.
September 18th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Perfect choice of processing! Everything is nicely balanced and it produces a very pleasing composition! fav
September 18th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
A very fun app, great results!
September 18th, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
I really like this Babs. I think the processing is more effective with twins!
September 18th, 2020  
Ethel ace
You started with a beautiful flower and added the zing.
September 18th, 2020  
