Previous
Next
Photo 2781
Slinky Kaleidoscope
Thanks so much for your lovely comments and favs for yesterday's slinky globe.
I haven't had any time for photos today so here is another slinky shot, this time turned into a kaleidoscope. I quite like the colours and patterns.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
2
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3195
photos
267
followers
143
following
761% complete
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
2781
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
colours
,
pattern
,
kaleidoscope
,
slinky
Diana
ace
the shapes and colours are amazing, you always come up with such wonderful new ideas :-)
September 25th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely! Lots of super colours.
September 25th, 2020
