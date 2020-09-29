Previous
Determination by onewing
Photo 2785

Determination

Thanks for your lovely comments and well wishes for David. He is feeling a little better today but we won't know what the problem is until he gets the results of the CT and can't do that until he has the result of the Covid test

I am a bit limited on commenting at the moment while I am 'chief cook and bottle washer' because my handyman isn't too handy at the moment.

I've spent the day gardening and mowing the lawns, what a job, I think we need a ride on mower.

This is another photo from our walk around Corlette Point last week. If you look very carefully you will see a determined prickly pear plant growing half way up the rocks. No other prickly pears around so I guess a bird must have dropped the seeds.




Diana ace
Well spotted Babs, amazing that it can grow there. I wonder how big it will get. Crossing fingers that all goes well for David.
September 29th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Hope everything is well there. Beautiful place.
September 29th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Great spotting and perfect title! All the best to David...
September 29th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
In spite of everything in your life, this shot is one of the best! Shadows and textures! Hang in there, Babs!
September 29th, 2020  
