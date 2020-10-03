Where Shoal Bay Meets Nelson Bay

Thanks for your comments on my recent photos, I haven't got time at the moment to reply but I have read them all.



David says 'Thanks' for your good wishes and says he is feeling slightly better today.



As he is on double dose of blood thinners at the moment to hopefully dissolve the clots in his lung, he has to keep away from sharp instruments etc in case he cuts himself, so we have had to hide the knives. ha ha.



This is the last of the photos taken on our walk at Shoal Bay a couple of weeks ago. This is the point where Shoal Bay meets Nelson Bay. We tried to walk over the rocks around the point but the tide was coming in so we had to go the long way round.



If you look off into the distance you can see Winda Woppa and Tea Gardens on the other side of the bay. I think the ferry across there is running again now after lockdown.



As if we haven't had enough stress to deal with in the last week, I now have to do our tax returns for the last year. I think I will need an early night tonight. Wish me luck.



