Photo 2794
Welcome Swallow
It must be Spring, the welcome swallows are out in force at the moment.
I was lucky this one stood still while I took his photo.
8th October 2020
8th Oct 20
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
765% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
swallow
Dorre Andresen
ace
Love your composition and clarity! Fav
October 8th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh yes, beautiful capture, they don't stay still long but the welcome swallows are so great
October 8th, 2020
