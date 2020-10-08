Previous
Welcome Swallow by onewing
Photo 2794

Welcome Swallow

It must be Spring, the welcome swallows are out in force at the moment.

I was lucky this one stood still while I took his photo.
8th October 2020 8th Oct 20

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre Andresen ace
Love your composition and clarity! Fav
October 8th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh yes, beautiful capture, they don't stay still long but the welcome swallows are so great
October 8th, 2020  
