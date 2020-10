Emerald Lake Park

I have had a very lazy day today and apart from doing a bit of weeding in the garden I spent the rest of the day sorting through old photos.



I came across this one taken at Emerald Lake Park in Victoria a few years ago and thought I would turn it into a triptych. I quite like the effect. I may try it with some other photos over the next few days.



Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on yesterday's Welcome Swallow photo.