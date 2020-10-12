Back to the '50s

When I was sorting through my old photos recently I came across some taken at a museum in Newcastle called Back to the 50s. The collection of Americana memorabilia was a privately owned collection of vintage cars, and memorabilia etc.



The owner Glen Jennings decided to sell almost all of his collection a couple of years ago and I shudder to think what he sold everything for. Well into the millions I would imagine.



Among his vintage car collection he owned a Back to the Future DeLorean which sold for well over $100,000 and a Batmobile and that one sold for over $200,000 I believe.



I think the 1950s caravan at the top of this triptych sold for well over $20,000.



Glen had been collecting his cars and memorabilia for over 35 years and we have been to his museum a couple of times over the recent years. I miss visiting because it was a fabulous place for photography as well as a step back in time moment too.



I will post some of my old photos taken at the museum over the next couple of days.



I need to get back out with my camera again soon.



Today our tai chi classes started again this morning and this afternoon I was just about to go for a walk on the beach when a friend dropped in unexpectedly.



