Back to the '50s by onewing
Photo 2798

Back to the '50s

When I was sorting through my old photos recently I came across some taken at a museum in Newcastle called Back to the 50s. The collection of Americana memorabilia was a privately owned collection of vintage cars, and memorabilia etc.

The owner Glen Jennings decided to sell almost all of his collection a couple of years ago and I shudder to think what he sold everything for. Well into the millions I would imagine.

Among his vintage car collection he owned a Back to the Future DeLorean which sold for well over $100,000 and a Batmobile and that one sold for over $200,000 I believe.

I think the 1950s caravan at the top of this triptych sold for well over $20,000.

Glen had been collecting his cars and memorabilia for over 35 years and we have been to his museum a couple of times over the recent years. I miss visiting because it was a fabulous place for photography as well as a step back in time moment too.

I will post some of my old photos taken at the museum over the next couple of days.

I need to get back out with my camera again soon.

Today our tai chi classes started again this morning and this afternoon I was just about to go for a walk on the beach when a friend dropped in unexpectedly.

Diana ace
That must have been an amazing trip to the museum. The memorabilia looks so new and the colours amazing. You always come up with such interesting subjects.
October 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana All of the things at the museum are in excellent condition and well looked after. How Glen had the heart to sell his collection he had been building up for so many years I have no idea, it would be like selling your kids.

I suppose it was just time for him to move on.
October 12th, 2020  
