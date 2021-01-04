Previous
Street Art - Jordan Lucky by onewing
Photo 2882

Street Art - Jordan Lucky

As I mentioned yesterday I will be posting some of the recently commissioned street art in Newcastle as part of The Big Picture Fest last October.

Today's street art is by Jordan Lucky who was born in Nelson Bay and now lives in Newcastle.

Here is a link to an interview he made during the festival about his artwork.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt3Xe8hN5jI

4th January 2021

