Photo 2882
Street Art - Jordan Lucky
As I mentioned yesterday I will be posting some of the recently commissioned street art in Newcastle as part of The Big Picture Fest last October.
Today's street art is by Jordan Lucky who was born in Nelson Bay and now lives in Newcastle.
Here is a link to an interview he made during the festival about his artwork.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rt3Xe8hN5jI
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
street art
