Street Art Triptych
Not only do we have street art on buildings in Newcastle, we also have artworks painted on the electricity junction boxes, telephone pillars and traffic signal boxes
The electricity boxes all have a mouse featured in the artworks
The telephone pillars are locally known as 'pillar people' and I have posted a few of them in the past and the traffic light junction boxes tend to have an underwater or animal theme.
They are all the work of artist Rebecca Murray. Originally from Sydney, Rebecca moved to Newcastle about 8 years ago where she owns a café and gallery at Teralba called the Flying Spanners Gallery.
I hope you have enjoyed this series of street art in Newcastle.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Babs
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Tags
street art
bkb in the city
Great artwork
January 7th, 2021
Margo
I am most impressed
January 7th, 2021
