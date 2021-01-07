Street Art Triptych

Not only do we have street art on buildings in Newcastle, we also have artworks painted on the electricity junction boxes, telephone pillars and traffic signal boxes



The electricity boxes all have a mouse featured in the artworks



The telephone pillars are locally known as 'pillar people' and I have posted a few of them in the past and the traffic light junction boxes tend to have an underwater or animal theme.



They are all the work of artist Rebecca Murray. Originally from Sydney, Rebecca moved to Newcastle about 8 years ago where she owns a café and gallery at Teralba called the Flying Spanners Gallery.



I hope you have enjoyed this series of street art in Newcastle.

