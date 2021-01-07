Previous
Next
Street Art Triptych by onewing
Photo 2885

Street Art Triptych

Not only do we have street art on buildings in Newcastle, we also have artworks painted on the electricity junction boxes, telephone pillars and traffic signal boxes

The electricity boxes all have a mouse featured in the artworks

The telephone pillars are locally known as 'pillar people' and I have posted a few of them in the past and the traffic light junction boxes tend to have an underwater or animal theme.

They are all the work of artist Rebecca Murray. Originally from Sydney, Rebecca moved to Newcastle about 8 years ago where she owns a café and gallery at Teralba called the Flying Spanners Gallery.

I hope you have enjoyed this series of street art in Newcastle.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
790% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great artwork
January 7th, 2021  
Margo ace
I am most impressed
January 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise