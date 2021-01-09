The Secret Garden

A few days ago I was having a pretty bad day so a friend of mine suggested we have a drive to Tanilba Bay to find the secret garden.



The secret garden is a community project by a group of residents at Tanilba.



All the houses in a particular street have houses that back onto a reserve owned by Port Stephens Council and a few years ago they asked if they could create a garden on the land and this is the result.



You walk down a pathway to the reserve and this is what you find. These photos don't really do it justice as the area is quite large and you can't see the scale from this collage, but it is so pretty in there.



There are benches and picnic tables where you can just sit and take in the atmosphere. Apparently people have been married in this garden too.



All the residents gardens back onto this reserve and they have gates from their gardens to the reserve for easy access as they work on the project.



It is such a lovely find and not many people know it even exists, which is why I suppose it is called The Secret Garden.



It really cheered up my not so good day. Luckily I don't have too many sad or bad days and it is lovely to have such a nice friend to cheer me up.



You may be able to see some of the homes in the background on a couple of the photos.