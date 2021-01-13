A Shower Through the Windscreen - 7.57 pm

Here is the next instalment of my story.....



When the shower of rain began I rushed back to my car taking care to keep the camera dry under my shirt.



Luckily I keep a towel on the passenger seat of the car when it is hot weather because I put it over the steering wheel when the car is parked outside. Nothing worse than coming back to a hot car and trying to drive off with a hot steering wheel.



Once I had dried myself off a bit I saw this photo opportunity through the rain soaked windscreen. I quite like the result.



You can see the people still having their barbeque at the communal barbeques at the waterfront. Luckily they were sheltered from the rain and the shower only lasted about five minutes.



Once I had dried myself off and the rain had stopped I decided to have another go at photographing the sunset and tomorrow you will see the final photo in this series.



I have been out all day today and just got home so will check out your photos this evening.



A doctors appointment this morning, followed by a light lunch out and then the cinema this afternoon with a friend.



Glad most of the day was spent out of the sun because someone has hit the summer button the last couple of days and today the temperature has been around 30 degrees c.