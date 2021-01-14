After the Rain - 8.03 pm

This is the last of my photos in the walk on the foreshore saga.



After yesterday's photo where I got soaked walking back to my car, I dried myself off and as the shower only lasted for about 5 minutes I decided to have another go at photographing the sunset. This time I was more successful as you can see from this photo.



The sun had set just beyond the trees in the distance and left behind the lovely red glow. I love the way the lone boat was sandwiched between the red clouds and red reflection on the water.



So between the first photo at 7.47 pm and this one at 8.03 pm I was quite pleased with the variety of photos I found in the space of 16 minutes.



After taking this photo I drove home, had a quick shower, made myself a cuppa and sat down to watch TV.



Hope you have enjoyed this short journey with me.



Thanks too for all your comments and favs for yesterday's 'Shower through the windscreen' photo and for putting it on the TP and the PP.

