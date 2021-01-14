Previous
After the Rain - 8.03 pm by onewing
Photo 2892

After the Rain - 8.03 pm

This is the last of my photos in the walk on the foreshore saga.

After yesterday's photo where I got soaked walking back to my car, I dried myself off and as the shower only lasted for about 5 minutes I decided to have another go at photographing the sunset. This time I was more successful as you can see from this photo.

The sun had set just beyond the trees in the distance and left behind the lovely red glow. I love the way the lone boat was sandwiched between the red clouds and red reflection on the water.

So between the first photo at 7.47 pm and this one at 8.03 pm I was quite pleased with the variety of photos I found in the space of 16 minutes.

After taking this photo I drove home, had a quick shower, made myself a cuppa and sat down to watch TV.

Hope you have enjoyed this short journey with me.

Thanks too for all your comments and favs for yesterday's 'Shower through the windscreen' photo and for putting it on the TP and the PP.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Margo ace
This is very nice
January 14th, 2021  
Kat
Wow wonderful sky and reflection
January 14th, 2021  
