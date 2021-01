Head Count

I have had a busy day today so here is another photo taken at the market in 2019.

Couldn't you just see me in the rainbow wig in the centre, ha ha.



I should be able to catch up with your photos now. I have been a bit absent because I have been tracing family history for a friend of mine and finished it this morning, well at least for the time being. We can't get any further until we get a marriage certificate she has sent for.