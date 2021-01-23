Previous
After the Storm by onewing
After the Storm

I am staying at home today because it is very hot and as it is the middle of summer and our area is heaving with tourists at the moment.

I think I am turning into a vampire and only going out at night once the tourists have retreated for the day.

I took this photo a few days ago after a summer storm had passed us by.

Babs

ace
Kerri Michaels ace
Beautiful
January 23rd, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
Beautiful Babs, very hot here today too and even hotter tomorrow and Monday
January 23rd, 2021  
Jennifer Eurell
That is stunning
January 23rd, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Just stunning! Wow! Fav
January 23rd, 2021  
Taffy ace
Wow -- an incredible scene with the reflected light and figures.
January 23rd, 2021  
Kat
Stunning fav!
January 23rd, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Stunning capture...
January 23rd, 2021  
