10 Minutes Later

I am a bit late posting tonight, it has been so hot here and I have been working on my family history photobook today.



Now that we have had dinner I am just off out for my evening vampire walk. I am staying away from the tourists who are visiting here at the moment, so tending to go for walks once it starts to get dark and the tourists have gone home.



Thanks so much for the response to yesterday's 'After the Storm' photo. As we walked back along the beach I turned back and saw this shot10 minutes after the photo yesterday was taken.



Never seen the glowing red wings of the sunset before.



I will catch up with your photos once I get back from my walk. It is beginning to cool down tonight but promising to be hot for a few more days yet.