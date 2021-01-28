Previous
Frazzled by onewing
Photo 2906

Frazzled

Thanks on behalf of Jo for all your good wishes for her son Shaun. He had his surgery yesterday and so far so good. Spoke to Jo this morning and she is relieved that at least the surgery is over after such a long wait.

The weather has turned cooler now and is pouring with rain, such a change after five days of extreme heat.

I had a wander around the garden yesterday to see how the flowers had coped with the heat, most had survived but this poor one looked rather frazzled.

Just off to the airport to pick up a friend who has been in Melbourne for a week. It was the first time she was able to fly down there for over a year. We are taking her out for dinner tonight as she won't be able to stock up with groceries until tomorrow.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kat
Wonderful composition and pov :)
January 28th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a beauty, not too frazzled with lovely papery petals and still standing tall. You sure have a busy schedule Babs, always on the go. I could not do that :-)
January 28th, 2021  
julia ace
Good news I hope things carry on improving with the best result.
Funny that we have both posted a photo of a flower past it's best..
January 28th, 2021  
PhylM-S ace
Instant Fav Babs! Super. I'm glad surgery went well. Hoping you all comfort and strength.
January 28th, 2021  
