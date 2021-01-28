Frazzled

Thanks on behalf of Jo for all your good wishes for her son Shaun. He had his surgery yesterday and so far so good. Spoke to Jo this morning and she is relieved that at least the surgery is over after such a long wait.



The weather has turned cooler now and is pouring with rain, such a change after five days of extreme heat.



I had a wander around the garden yesterday to see how the flowers had coped with the heat, most had survived but this poor one looked rather frazzled.



Just off to the airport to pick up a friend who has been in Melbourne for a week. It was the first time she was able to fly down there for over a year. We are taking her out for dinner tonight as she won't be able to stock up with groceries until tomorrow.