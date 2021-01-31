Storm Brewing

I am posting very early today because we are out this afternoon at the theatre in Newcastle with friends and then we are all going out for dinner tonight. It is so nice to be able to go to the theatre again after lockdown.



After I posted my photo yesterday we had a huge storm and I drove down to the foreshore to take a couple of photos. Didn't risk walking even though it is quite close because the sky was already beginning to look rather black. I stayed long enough to take a couple of photos and managed to get there and back before the rain actually reached us.



