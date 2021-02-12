Treasures From Trash

I am not feeling too good today, I had a doctor's appointment this morning and I have a bout of diverticulitis and a bladder infection so am taking a course of antibiotics. Should feel better in a couple of days.



Today's FoR photo is from my bottle and jar collection. I have quite a few old glass bottles and some stoneware bottles too.



I think they were all somebody's trash at some point and I have collected them from market stalls. The bottle in the middle here though I dug up in our garden about 45 years ago when we lived in the UK.