Treasures From Trash by onewing
Photo 2921

Treasures From Trash

I am not feeling too good today, I had a doctor's appointment this morning and I have a bout of diverticulitis and a bladder infection so am taking a course of antibiotics. Should feel better in a couple of days.

Today's FoR photo is from my bottle and jar collection. I have quite a few old glass bottles and some stoneware bottles too.

I think they were all somebody's trash at some point and I have collected them from market stalls. The bottle in the middle here though I dug up in our garden about 45 years ago when we lived in the UK.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
