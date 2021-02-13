It seems quite appropriate today that I am posting a photo of Special Ted because I am not feeling too good at the moment. Much better today than yesterday though so I am on the mend.Special Ted was bought for me by my Dad when I was born and has looked after me for 72 years. He really is a treasure.When my kids were small Special Ted was always on hand to help them recover from their childhood illnesses because I always told them that Special Ted would make them better as they cuddled him when they weren't feeling too well. He is looking after me again at the moment too and still working his magic.I was a premature baby and only weighed 3 pound 2 ounces when I was born, so Special Ted looked after me right from the beginning.You can see by the various skin grafts, darning and patch ups that he has had a hard life but that just makes him more special because he is well loved.At some point along the way he had a sex change too because our daughter Zoe always said that Special Ted was female (hence the dress).Special Ted even has his own passport and the story behind that is in the link below.He/she has featured in my project a few times and in the link below you can see him or rather her at the beach with her friend Arnold.Sorry I am a bit absent at the moment but hopefully I will catch up later today as I am feeling a lot better today thanks to Special Ted, antibiotics and Panadol.