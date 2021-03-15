Sign up
Photo 2952
Top Deck
Thanks for your comments on my last three photos, sorry I haven't had time to reply but I have been out all day today. Still a bit limited on time but will try and catch up later tonight.
I am posting photos taken on our day trip from Patonga to Bobbin Head last month.
I quite like the symmetry of this photo taken on the top deck of the river boat on our way back from Bobbin Head to Patonga.
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
