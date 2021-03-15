Previous
Next
Top Deck by onewing
Photo 2952

Top Deck

Thanks for your comments on my last three photos, sorry I haven't had time to reply but I have been out all day today. Still a bit limited on time but will try and catch up later tonight.

I am posting photos taken on our day trip from Patonga to Bobbin Head last month.

I quite like the symmetry of this photo taken on the top deck of the river boat on our way back from Bobbin Head to Patonga.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
808% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise