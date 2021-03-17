The Young Endeavour

We have been in Newcastle all day today with a medical appointment for David. He has had all his tests now and he has an appointment with his GP next Tuesday to get the results and hopefully we will then have some answers. He is doing quite well at the moment though, fingers crossed.



On our trip down Patonga we were so lucky to see the Young Endeavour as we returned to Patonga from Bobbin Head. The ship was quite a long way off so I had to use lots of zoom. Luckily some of the mist had cleared by the time we saw the ship.



I think this was the first voyage of the Young Endeavour since Covid restrictions eased so it was really interesting to see the youngsters having such a great time.



Young Endeavour normally undertakes around 20 eleven day voyages each year, mostly along the east and south coasts of Australia, but Covid put a stop to it until now.



On each voyage they embark 24 young Australians - the Youth Crew - and nine specially trained Royal Australian Navy Staff Crew.



Over the course of eleven days, boys and girls aged 16 – 23 learn the skills required to sail a tall ship. At the same time they develop attributes that make them more effective leaders, communicators and team members.



It is a fabulous scheme and I was so glad we spotted it while on the Central Coast.



If you look closely you can see the crew climbing the masts and rigging.