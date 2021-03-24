Wise Words

I saw this sign in the same café that yesterday's photo was in. I have definitely kept moving today.



The rain has stopped and the sun is finally shining. The washing machine has been going like the clappers today as I catch up on washing. I went and had my hair cut and when I got home I sorted out the cupboards in the kitchen.



We had a new wall oven and cooking hob installed a couple of days ago and had to remove some of the things from a couple of kitchen cupboards. I decided to have a good sort out before putting the things back. One thing led to another and I have cleaned and sorted all the cupboards in the kitchen now. Quite a job, but it all looks a lot neater. I think I need a cuppa now to recover.



David had a GP appointment yesterday to get the results of all his tests. The doctor said he was pleased with the results and everything sounds quite positive. We now have to wait for an appointment with the neurologist before he can get the all clear, but he is recovering well at the moment.



If we get sunshine tomorrow too I may even manage to find time for a walk on the beach. Something I haven't done for a few weeks.