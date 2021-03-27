Flash of Red - Plan B

We have been clearing up the tons of sand and soil today washed down into our garden during the storms recently. It will take a couple of weeks I expect to finish the job because we can only do a bit at a time before we get shattered.



While I was doing the Flash of Red theme this photo was Plan B when it came to the 'red' photo. In the end I used another photo of a pendant, but thought I would post this one today as I already had it in my store of photos.



I have quite a few model cars in a collection and I thought these four were significant because of our history. Pickfords because we moved house 16 times during our time with the RAF and the RAAF, Yorkshire Post because I originate from Yorkshire, Oxo because my Mum had a grocery shop when I was a child and the RAF vehicle because of David's time in the RAF.