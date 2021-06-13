Previous
Rothbury Riot Mural by onewing
Rothbury Riot Mural

Today's Kurri Kurri Mural depicts the Rothbury Riot in December of 1929.

Rothbury is one of the old mines close to Kurri Kurri

If anyone is interested here is a link to the details of the riot.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rothbury_riot

This panorama is made up of three pictures stitched together in Photoshop. It is the first time I have made a panorama this way and am amazed just how easy it is to do.
13th June 2021 13th Jun 21

eDorre Andresen ace
Great work! Interesting history too
June 13th, 2021  
