Rothbury Riot Mural

Today's Kurri Kurri Mural depicts the Rothbury Riot in December of 1929.Rothbury is one of the old mines close to Kurri KurriIf anyone is interested here is a link to the details of the riot.This panorama is made up of three pictures stitched together in Photoshop. It is the first time I have made a panorama this way and am amazed just how easy it is to do.