Photo 3042
Rothbury Riot Mural
Today's Kurri Kurri Mural depicts the Rothbury Riot in December of 1929.
Rothbury is one of the old mines close to Kurri Kurri
If anyone is interested here is a link to the details of the riot.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rothbury_riot
This panorama is made up of three pictures stitched together in Photoshop. It is the first time I have made a panorama this way and am amazed just how easy it is to do.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre Andresen
ace
Great work! Interesting history too
June 13th, 2021
