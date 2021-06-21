Previous
Golden Hour by onewing
Photo 3050

Golden Hour

This photo is a follow on from yesterday's Ellie photo. I took this one five minutes after the one of Ellie. The sky is a deeper colour now but it didn't last long. Only a couple of hours later the heavens opened again and we had rain all night.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

Sally Ings ace
Lovely colour. It looks serene - the calm before the storm
June 21st, 2021  
julia ace
Very peaceful shot.. alqays worth hanging around for a bit longer to see whats coming next..
June 21st, 2021  
Annie D ace
knew this was yours the minute I saw it....beautiful golden light and reflections
June 21st, 2021  
