Photo 3050
Golden Hour
This photo is a follow on from yesterday's Ellie photo. I took this one five minutes after the one of Ellie. The sky is a deeper colour now but it didn't last long. Only a couple of hours later the heavens opened again and we had rain all night.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
3
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3465
photos
284
followers
130
following
835% complete
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
3049
3050
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Tags
sunset
,
boats
,
beach
,
ocean
Sally Ings
ace
Lovely colour. It looks serene - the calm before the storm
June 21st, 2021
julia
ace
Very peaceful shot.. alqays worth hanging around for a bit longer to see whats coming next..
June 21st, 2021
Annie D
ace
knew this was yours the minute I saw it....beautiful golden light and reflections
June 21st, 2021
