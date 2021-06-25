Sign up
Photo 3054
Tree Triptych
As you know I am posting photos of trees this week and today I decided to have a play with Photoshop and turn this tree picture into a triptych and convert it to black and white.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3469
photos
283
followers
130
following
Diana
ace
Well done, it looks fabulous with great contrasts.
June 25th, 2021
Annie D
ace
gorgeous tree and fab in triptych
June 25th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
Excellent job! Love the b&w!
June 25th, 2021
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice!
June 25th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Well done
June 25th, 2021
