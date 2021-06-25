Previous
Tree Triptych by onewing
Tree Triptych

As you know I am posting photos of trees this week and today I decided to have a play with Photoshop and turn this tree picture into a triptych and convert it to black and white.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
Well done, it looks fabulous with great contrasts.
June 25th, 2021  
Annie D ace
gorgeous tree and fab in triptych
June 25th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Excellent job! Love the b&w!
June 25th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice!
June 25th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Well done
June 25th, 2021  
