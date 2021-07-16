Previous
Budding Gymea Lilies by onewing
Budding Gymea Lilies

The only place locally to actually see the flowers of the Gymea lilies is from the top of the Gan Gan Lookout.

The stems of these flowers must be at least 6 metres tall and the flowers are huge. I will post a photo in a couple of days showing a bird on one of the flowers so you can get a sense of scale.
Babs

@onewing
@onewing
eDorre Andresen ace
Wow! Great pov!
