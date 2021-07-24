Previous
Next
Paddling Along by onewing
Photo 3080

Paddling Along

I am having a restful day today. I have done a couple of loads of washing but apart from that I have had a lazy day.

I just love how relaxed pelicans look as they glide along on the water.
24th July 2021 24th Jul 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
843% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise