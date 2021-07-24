Sign up
Photo 3080
Paddling Along
I am having a restful day today. I have done a couple of loads of washing but apart from that I have had a lazy day.
I just love how relaxed pelicans look as they glide along on the water.
24th July 2021
24th Jul 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3073
3074
3075
3076
3077
3078
3079
3080
Tags
bird
,
pelican
