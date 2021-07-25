High Tide at Sunset

It has been a bitterly cold day today and so windy. It was going to be a day of splitting logs but as it was too cold outside I did the ironing instead and apart from that I have had a lazy day.



I took this photo a couple of evenings ago just as I was leaving the beach by the marina after the sunset.



I looked back and saw the sunlight on the waves. We don't normally get waves on this side of the bay because it is so sheltered but with the combination of high tide and wind the waves were quite an unusual sight.